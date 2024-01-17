Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSMR stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.