Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 9,052 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 45.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of AAON by 35.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 54.9% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AAON by 49.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 48.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

