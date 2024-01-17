Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

