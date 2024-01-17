Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HAS. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

