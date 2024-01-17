Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BX opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
