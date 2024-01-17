Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Eastman Kodak worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KODK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Kodak in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

See Also

