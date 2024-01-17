Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.81.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,110 shares of company stock worth $20,277,662. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

