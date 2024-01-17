Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 140.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $944.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

