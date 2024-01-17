Krilogy Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,458 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

