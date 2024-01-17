Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Price Performance

Shares of KOSS opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of -0.89. Koss has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Koss by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Articles

