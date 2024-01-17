Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.72

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and traded as high as $17.22. Knowles shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 243,800 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Knowles had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 339,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 152,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,601,000 after purchasing an additional 419,939 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 58,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

