Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $136.62. 405,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,352. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average is $129.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,169. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

