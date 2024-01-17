Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $4.94 Million in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,892 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,281,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $821,154,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.17. 149,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $71.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

