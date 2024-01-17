Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,566. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

