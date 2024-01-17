Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.63.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.56. 117,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $386.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

