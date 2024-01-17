Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.58 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,259. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

