Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after buying an additional 837,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after acquiring an additional 415,812 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

EXC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.83. 1,582,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,531. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

