Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

