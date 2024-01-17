Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,521,000 after buying an additional 448,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after buying an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $736,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,573,000 after buying an additional 408,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.34. 1,180,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,090. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

