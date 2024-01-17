Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 757 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vericel worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Vericel by 718.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vericel by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 42,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Articles

