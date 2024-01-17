Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.8% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $3,068,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,216,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,076,206 shares of company stock valued at $265,612,201 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.84. 1,149,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,629. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $275.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $260.24 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

