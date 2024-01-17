Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. STERIS makes up approximately 0.8% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.23. The stock had a trading volume of 52,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,658. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

