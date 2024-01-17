Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Stryker by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.54. The stock had a trading volume of 302,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,214. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $248.80 and a one year high of $317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.22 and its 200-day moving average is $285.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

