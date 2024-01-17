Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,322,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15,428.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 251,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

MSI stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.45. The company had a trading volume of 131,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,595. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $329.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.61.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

