Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 1,581 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. 200,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,101. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

