Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Stock Position Lowered by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,073 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,038. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $67.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Knife River’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

