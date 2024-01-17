Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Short Interest Up 11.2% in December

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,300 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 853,900 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after acquiring an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,435,000 after acquiring an additional 92,496 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $388.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $250.90 and a 1 year high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.