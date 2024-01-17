Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

GLW stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

