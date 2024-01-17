Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Acquires 3,507 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

