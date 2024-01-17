Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KE shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ KE opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $586.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $438.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

