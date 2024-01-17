KickToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.46 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $31.46 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00018950 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012528 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,365.46 or 1.00010162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011653 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00249655 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004180 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,742,002 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,742,011.01842766. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01844113 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $15.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

