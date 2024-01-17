KeyCorp (KEY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KEY opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

