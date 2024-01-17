Key Financial Inc Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.58. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.