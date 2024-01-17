Key Financial Inc Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.58. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
