Key Financial Inc Acquires 470 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned about 0.12% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS ICVT opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.26. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

