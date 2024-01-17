Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Short Interest Update

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Key Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of KEGX stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Key Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.
Key Energy Services Company Profile
