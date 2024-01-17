Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity
In related news, CTO Chandan Chopra sold 2,500 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,999.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,595 shares of company stock worth $43,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Katapult by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Katapult by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Katapult by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter.
Katapult Trading Up 12.0 %
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 1,467.19% and a negative net margin of 15.33%.
About Katapult
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Katapult
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- A 50% upside for AMD? Here’s how
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.