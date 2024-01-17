Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CTO Chandan Chopra sold 2,500 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,999.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,595 shares of company stock worth $43,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Katapult by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Katapult by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Katapult by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter.

KPLT stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Katapult has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 1,467.19% and a negative net margin of 15.33%.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

