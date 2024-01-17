Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $14.30

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $13.67. Kanzhun shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 258,808 shares.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BZ shares. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.
Kanzhun Stock Down 3.4 %
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Kanzhun Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 132.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
