K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

KNT stock opened at C$6.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.15. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.07.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

