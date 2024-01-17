Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,035 Average PT from Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,035 ($25.89).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.45) to GBX 1,460 ($18.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($27.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 2,000 ($25.45) in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,583.50 ($20.15) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,615.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,641.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,662.37, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,384 ($30.33).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 7,938.14%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.66) per share, for a total transaction of £231,750 ($294,884.85). Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

