John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $137.00. 2,702,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

