John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 5,550 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy makes up approximately 3.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $19,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. 418,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

