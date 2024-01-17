John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 810,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

