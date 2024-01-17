John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 12,800 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after acquiring an additional 432,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,949,000 after buying an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,807. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.