John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 125 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $1,352,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,512.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $1,352,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,512.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,781,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $220.74. The company had a trading volume of 73,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,189. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.73. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $266.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

