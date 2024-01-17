John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CACI International worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 26.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CACI International by 127.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter worth $170,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

CACI International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CACI stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $328.95. 19,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,865. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $275.79 and a 52 week high of $359.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

