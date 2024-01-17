John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NJR stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 53,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,961. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.76%.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

