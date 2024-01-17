John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 8,400 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 3.0 %

AQN traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 2,486,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

