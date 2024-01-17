JLB & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 4.2% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 900.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.65. 658,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,647. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $431.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.90.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

