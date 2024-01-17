JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 4,310 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,715. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.