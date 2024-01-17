JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 2,752 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 1.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.66. 265,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,677. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.57 and its 200-day moving average is $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.